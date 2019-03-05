|
|
Patrick Shaw
Burlington - On Friday March 8th we will gather to celebrate and honor Patrick Shaw of Burlington, VT. He was born the son of Richard Workman, Sr and Beverly Ann Shaw on November 19, 1969. Patrick a beloved son, brother, uncle, mentor and friend, will no longer be seen with his bright smile, energy, and laughter. A point of light has now dimmed for reasons we may never understand, but what we know is Patrick will be greatly missed.
Patrick leaves behind his mother Beverly Ann Shaw, his siblings Alan and Debbie Shaw and niece Nicole, Jaime, Spencer, and Anna Leigh of Georgia, VT, Richard A. Workman, Jr. of Jericho, John D. Workman of Essex Jct, Martha Workman of Essex, Geoffrey M and Sharon Workman of Buckfield, Maine, William L. Workman of South Burlington, Laurie and Joe Malenfant of Colchester, and Scott Elkins of Essex Jct, as well as good friend Chad Quirk of Burlington, nieces, nephews, extended family and countless friends. He was predeceased by his father Richard A. Workman, Sr, great-niece Lydia, and sister Alicia Shanks.
For those who's lives were touched by Patrick please gather with us to share his memories at visiting hours from Noon until 2:00 PM and a Celebration of Patrick's life at 2:00 on Friday March 8, 2019 at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 132 Main ST, Winooski, VT. Condolences may be shared at www.lavignefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 5, 2019