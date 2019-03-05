Services
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Shaw


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patrick Shaw Obituary
Patrick Shaw

Burlington - On Friday March 8th we will gather to celebrate and honor Patrick Shaw of Burlington, VT. He was born the son of Richard Workman, Sr and Beverly Ann Shaw on November 19, 1969. Patrick a beloved son, brother, uncle, mentor and friend, will no longer be seen with his bright smile, energy, and laughter. A point of light has now dimmed for reasons we may never understand, but what we know is Patrick will be greatly missed.

Patrick leaves behind his mother Beverly Ann Shaw, his siblings Alan and Debbie Shaw and niece Nicole, Jaime, Spencer, and Anna Leigh of Georgia, VT, Richard A. Workman, Jr. of Jericho, John D. Workman of Essex Jct, Martha Workman of Essex, Geoffrey M and Sharon Workman of Buckfield, Maine, William L. Workman of South Burlington, Laurie and Joe Malenfant of Colchester, and Scott Elkins of Essex Jct, as well as good friend Chad Quirk of Burlington, nieces, nephews, extended family and countless friends. He was predeceased by his father Richard A. Workman, Sr, great-niece Lydia, and sister Alicia Shanks.

For those who's lives were touched by Patrick please gather with us to share his memories at visiting hours from Noon until 2:00 PM and a Celebration of Patrick's life at 2:00 on Friday March 8, 2019 at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 132 Main ST, Winooski, VT. Condolences may be shared at www.lavignefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now