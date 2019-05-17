|
|
Patrick T. Lovejoy
Colchester - Patrick T. Lovejoy passed away on May 12, 2019, at his home in Colchester, VT. surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
PT, as he was affectionately known by many, was born in Burlington on December 14, 1939. He was a graduate of Burlington High School, class of 1958. Shortly after high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving honorably and proudly from 1959-1962, spending 26 months as an M.P. in the occupied city of Berlin, Germany, during the building of the Berlin wall.
He dedicated 36 years of his life to the Burlington Water Department, finishing his career as a Plant Operator.
PT was a lifelong Yankees fan and enjoyed the outdoors in every season: fishing, hunting, biking, and swimming. He shared these and many other passions with his family and friends. He had a very special place in his heart for his grandchildren, offering many words of advice and life tips: plant your corn early, and don't wear your shoes in the pool, were a couple that stood out. His outstanding personality and uniquely outrageous sense of humor will be greatly missed by all those that were lucky enough to know him. He cared deeply for people and had a seemingly unquenchable desire to make them laugh, right up to the end. And he was a true American patriot.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Cara Polidor Lovejoy, his loving daughter Darcy and her husband Rich Newman and their children, Jeffrey, Haley, and Olivia; his loving son Edward and his wife Jolene (Pinette) Lovejoy and their twins Emily and Ethan; his brother Vernon, and his very special sister-in-law Cynthia Polidor. Other surviving in-laws include Janice Lovejoy, Joseph Polidor Jr. and his wife Suzanne, and Christopher Polidor, as well as many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many extended family and friends residing in Labrador, Newfoundland, Ontario, Quebec, New York, and Massachusetts. PT is predeceased by his parents, Clement and Gladys B. (Pye) Lovejoy, sisters Colleen Toomey and Rita Wilson, brothers John, Edward, Richard, and Eugene.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the very dedicated staff of The University of Vermont Home Health and Hospice and at the VA Hospital in White River Jct for their exceptional care of PT.
It was PT's wish to honor his mother's memory by donating his body to the UVM Medical School. How fitting that he was able to fulfill this wish on Mother's Day,
Due to his generous donation to UVM, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. We invite you to join us in a celebration of PT's life on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Burlington Elks Club, 925 North Avenue, Burlington, VT. from 4:00 to 7:00 PM.
If you wish to make a donation in his honor, please consider the University of Vermont Home Hospice Program or Camp Ta-Kum-Ta.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 17, 2019