Paul A. St. Cyr
EOCS Paul A. St. Cyr passed away October 18, 2019, of heart failure in Gulfport Mississippi, he was 80 years old.
Paul was a 30 year Veteran of the U.S. Navy Sea Bees with deployments to Africa, Greece, Spain, Madagascar, The Ellucian Islands, Vietnam and aboard ship during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
He is survived by his son Eric of Houston TX, his granddaughters Felicia of California and Justine of Texas.
Siblings, Richard St. Cyr Ballston Lake NY, Stella St. Cyr Westbrook CT, David St. Cyr and his very special friend Polly St. Hilaire Manchester NH, George and Sandi St. Cyr Carson City NV, Louie and Diane St. Cyr Underhill, VT, Roger and Maggie St. Cyr Swanton, VT. And many nieces and nephews.
He leaves behind four very special friends, Gary, Dennis, OC, and Chet.
Paul was predeceased by his daughter Katherine, parents J.A. Victor and Cecile St. Cyr. A brother, Victor St. Cyr.
Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019