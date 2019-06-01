Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
416 Church Road
Colchester, VT
Paul Anthony Goddette

Morrisville, NC - Paul Goddette, 80 passed away on January 12, 2019, holding hands with his loving wife Sheila and daughter Lori. Paul passed peacefully after a courageous 14-year battle with Multiple System Atrophy, a degenerative neurological disease. Paul is survived by Sheila his wife of 57 years, his son Mark of Ledyard, CT, daughter Lori Schueler of Cary, NC. Siblings; Jim of Ocala, FL, Nancy Parizo of Essex Jct, VT, Tim of Gross Pointe Shores, MI, and Shelly of Evans, GA. A Celebration of Life and mass of Christian burial will be held at Holy Cross Church, 416 Church Road, Colchester, VT 05446 on 7 June 2019 at 11:00am with a reception to follow at the church. Family requests no gifts or flowers, just your presence.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from June 1 to June 2, 2019
