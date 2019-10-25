Services
Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home - Barre
7 Academy Street, Suite 1
Barre, VT 05641
(802) 476-3203
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul McGinley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul D. McGinley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul D. McGinley Obituary
Paul D. McGinley

East Barre - Paul D. McGinley, 77, a long-time East Barre resident passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 surrounded by his family.

A service of remembrance will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Barre on Saturday November 2, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Family and friends may call on Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. Inurnment will take place before the service in the Wilson Cemetery in Lower Websterville at 10:30 a.m.

Please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com for the full obituary and memorial guestbook.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now