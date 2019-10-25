|
Paul D. McGinley
East Barre - Paul D. McGinley, 77, a long-time East Barre resident passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 surrounded by his family.
A service of remembrance will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Barre on Saturday November 2, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Family and friends may call on Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. Inurnment will take place before the service in the Wilson Cemetery in Lower Websterville at 10:30 a.m.
Please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com for the full obituary and memorial guestbook.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019