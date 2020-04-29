|
Paul E. Boucher
Lower Gwynedd - Paul E. Boucher, age 89, of Gwynedd Estates in Lower Gwynedd, PA, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, with his beloved wife of 57 years, Ellen (nee Langan) Boucher at his side.
Born in Highgate Center, VT, he was the son of the late Rene and Imelda (nee Choquette) Boucher. He was preceded in death by brothers Laurent Boucher, CSC, Germain Boucher, Hertel Boucher, Rev. Maurice Boucher, SSE, Bernard Boucher, MD, John Boucher, and his sister Lucille Biever.
Paul attended a one-room schoolhouse in Highgate Center, VT. He was a graduate of Saint Michael's College and earned his Master's Degree in Economics from the University of Vermont.
He served from 1953 to 1957 in the United States Airforce as a weather forecaster during the Korean War.
Paul was an Actuary for Prudential Insurance for 33 years before retiring in 1990.
Paul was a member of St. Alphonsus Parish, Maple Glen, PA. He enjoyed a good game of duplicate bridge. He was a baseball, hockey, and football fan.
In addition to his devoted wife Ellen, he is survived by his loving children Maryellen Troyer and her husband Mark of Roslyn, PA; Maureen Boucher and her husband Michael Randazzo of Brooklyn, NY; and David Gill-Boucher and his wife Suzy of Whitehall, MD. He is also survived by grandchildren Grace and Gregory Troyer, Genevieve and Owen Randazzo, and Madeline and Alex Gill-Boucher, his sisters Claire Gabso and Yvette (George) Mazuzan, brother Gilbert (Gemma) Boucher, sister-in-law Madeline Boucher, and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Paul's family would appreciate donations in his memory to St. Alphonsus Church 33 Conwell Drive, Maple Glen, PA 19002 or St. Louis Church 186 Lamkin St., Highgate Center, VT 05409
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020