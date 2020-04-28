Services
Brown-McClay Funeral Homes Inc.
4 South Street
Bristol, VT 05443
(802) 453-2301
Paul E. Hance Sr.


1927 - 2020
Paul E. Hance Sr. Obituary
Paul E. Hance Sr.

Bristol - Paul E. Hance Sr., 92, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury.

Paul was born August 27, 1927 in Richmond the son of Arthur and Matilda (Young) Hance Sr.

He was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Bristol, where he was a Eucharistic Minister for many years.

He retired from Vermont Transit Company.

Paul is survived by his wife Thelma (LaCross) Hance of Bristol; two daughters, Christine and Donald Willis of SC and Joan and Halsey Dunton Sr. of Essex Jct..

Paul had ten grandchildren; and many great and great great grandchildren.

Paul was predeceased by his brother and three sisters his two sons, Paul and Stephen and two daughters, Donna and Sharon.

Funeral services will be at a later date. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
