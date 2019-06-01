|
|
Paul J. Hamlin
- - Paul J Hamlin, Sr., 82, passed peacefully on May 25, 2019 and went to join the love of his life Annette Hamlin in God's hands. He was born on February 24, 1937 in Burlington, Vermont, the son of Treffle and Margaret (Hammond) Hamlin.
Paul dedicated his life to his family, supporting his wife, children and grandchildren unconditionally. He strongly supported the youth of the community as well, cofounding the Middlebury Flag Football Program and the Punt, Pass and Kick Program. He was a fan and Booster for all Middlebury sports. He and Annette could always be found at a football, basketball, baseball or softball game, girls or boys, anywhere from little league to MUHS varsity sports. Paul was an accomplished athlete in his own right, He was selected for the 2nd Vermont Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Team, lettered in football, baseball and basketball throughout high school. He was a member of the Cathedral High School Sports Hall of Fame.
Paul served as Staff Sergeant in the Vermont Air National Guard. He was a member of the Jaycees, the Lions Club and a loyal member of St. Mary's church in Middlebury where he donated many hours of service. He was generous and compassionate to all, often donating breakfast or coffee to the homeless on his way to work. He once even took his tie off and gave it to a gentleman who did not have one for a job interview. He always appreciated the positive influence the Burlington Boys Club had on his life.
Paul's 50 year career at the Chittenden Bank began as a currier and he rose to Senior Vice President. During his banking years, he serviced the needs of many local farmers. After retirement, he and his beloved wife Annette traveled extensively, especially to Pensacola, Florida and Boise, Idaho where they spend months with their sons' families.
The greatest passion of his life was for his loving wife Annette. They spent 60 years together until her passing in 2017. He loved and missed her every day since then until he went to meet her on May 25, 2019. His heart was huge for his grandchildren and great grandchildren who affectionately called him PeePaw. He was a kind and generous man.
He is survived by his brother Butch, children, Paul Hamlin Jr., Jeannie (Randy) Quesnel, Bill (Jackie) Hamlin, Suzie (Terry) Quesnel, Rob (Gwen) Hamlin, as well as grandchildren, Bryan Hamlin, Rick (Alice) Quesnel, Virginia Quesnel, Kenny and Alyssa Hamlin, Samantha and Cassie Quesnel, Mandy (Tim) Gould and Tyler and Taylor Hamlin. Great grandchildren, Ethan, Wilder, Alana, Jackson, Natalie, Caitlin, Rielly, Tyreese, Tyson, Theodore and Anderson and many nieces and nephews.
Paul was predeceased by his wife Annette, his parents, brothers Charles, Hank, Bob Don and Jim and sisters Dorothy and MaryAnn and grandson Randy Quesnel Jr.
Services will take place on June 12, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Mary's Church in Middlebury, followed by internment in St. Mary's cemetery in Middlebury. There will be no calling hours.
In memory of Paul and his passion and support for the football and agricultural communities, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Middlebury Football c/o Sean Farrell, 73 Charles Ave., Middlebury Vt. 05753 or to the Randy Quesnel Jr. Scholarship Fund c/o National Bank of Middlebury, PO Box 189 Middlebury, Vt 05753.
Arrangements under the direction of Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.Sandersonfuneralservice.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 1, 2019