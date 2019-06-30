|
|
Paul Jodoin
Burlington - On June 21, 2019, Paul Jodoin, 85, of Burlington passed away peacefully, with his beloved wife, Mary by his side.
He is survived by his wife Mary (Loyer) Jodoin and their five children: Jacqueline Michaud, Brian Jodoin, Daniel Jodoin, Monique Truszewski, and Diana Jodoin; sons- and daughter-in-law: James Michaud, Lisa (Pouliot) Jodoin, Peter Truszewski, and James Hoepf.
He is also survived by his sisters Rita Mongeon and Madeline Letourneau of Burlington, as well as eight grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, many nieces and nephews, and brothers- and sisters-in-law from the Loyer family: Norman and Thelma Fontaine, Fred and Claire Loyer, Diane Desautels, and sister-in-law Barbara Loyer. Paul's surviving family is so proud to have called him Dad, Brother, Uncle, or Pepe, and will carry him in their hearts always. Paul was predeceased by his siblings Fernand Jodoin, Theresa Lapointe, George Jodoin, Lillian Jodoin, Richard Jodoin, Laurette Corbin, Lawrence Jodoin, and Louise Trombley; and brothers-in-law Alexander Loyer and Jack Desautels.
A lifelong resident of Burlington, Paul was born January 6, 1934, son of the late Hector and Lydia (Courtois) Jodoin. He was the eighth of their 11 children.
Paul was an Airman First Class, for the US Air Force from June 1955 to August 1956. He was stationed in Tripoli, Libya, and Kansas, before leaving the military to attend college at the University of Vermont.
On September 23, 1961 Paul married Mary Rose Loyer in Burlington, where they have resided ever since, raising their five children. Paul worked 31 years for the U.S. Postal Service, as an accomplished accountant. A gentle, thoughtful, man who lived his life with integrity, Paul was devoted to his family. Always active and athletic, Paul was an avid golfer since childhood, as well as a seasoned hockey player and coach. He spent many years coaching his sons, teaching them to love the sport of hockey as well.
A devout Catholic, Paul was a respected and active member of St. Mark's Parrish of Burlington. He was a proud Fourth Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus, where he was involved with many charities and causes. He was also active with his local branch of the Elks Club, as well as the Heineberg Senior Center where he would often shoot pool or play cribbage with friends.
The Jodoin family would like to thank the staff at McClure Miller Respite House for the compassionate hospice care they provided Paul.
Visiting hours will be Sunday, July 7, 3:00pm-5:00pm at Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 8, 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark Church, 1251 North Avenue in Burlington, followed by burial at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the , 55 Day Ln. Williston, VT 05495. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 30, 2019