|
|
Paul L'Ecuyer
Essex Junction - It is with great sadness that the family of Paul L'Ecuyer announces his passing at the medical center, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, July 14, one day after his 62nd wedding anniversary, after a long, hard and valiant struggle with Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD).
Paul was born November 4, 1934 in St Albans, VT, the fourth child of Aime and Anita Duquette L'Ecuyer. He was a communicant and altar boy at Holy Angels Church, attended Holy Angels elementary school and Bellows Free Academy, where he and Nancy met in his freshman year. After graduating in 1954, he enlisted in the Air Force, spending his four years putting up radar sites all over the US, Japan and Philippines.
He and Nancy McGovern married in St Mary's church St. Albans, VT on July 13, 1957. Together they enjoyed bowling, cruising, many vacation trips with friends, camping with the kids and especially the 30+ years on the lake at the family camp in St Albans. He loved fishing and catching big bass, spending time on the lake in the boat, and having family parties at camp. He was a family man of great faith. A talented woodworker, he made toys, cradles and furniture of all kinds for his kids and grandkids. He could fix anything and enjoyed creating new ways to make things easier. An avid life-long Yankee fan, his greatest thrill was watching Jeter hit #3000 at Yankee Stadium!! He retired from IBM after 32 years of service in the design area.
Paul was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Carmen Chabot, his brother-in-law David Hill and sister-in-law Melanie McGovern. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy; son Steve L'Ecuyer and his wife Paula; daughter Lynn Braceras and her husband Geordie; son Dave L'Ecuyer and his wife Amy; 6 grandchildren: Arianna L'Ecuyer Ballard and her husband Peter Ballard, Callie Braceras Hamdy and her husband Haney Hamdy, Samantha L'Ecuyer, Dominique "Nikki" Braceras, Alex L'Ecuyer and step grandson Colby McMahon; brother Roland L'Ecuyer and wife Helene of Essex Jct, VT, sister Jacqueline Hill of St Albans, VT, brother Richard L'Ecuyer and wife Elke of Elk Grove, CA; brother-in-law Michael McGovern, as well as many treasured nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday July 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at St Lawrence Church on West St in Essex Junction. Burial with military honors will follow at Resurrection Park in South Burlington. A Celebration of Life at Duke's Public House, (formerly Trader Dukes) from 1-4 PM.
The family wishes to thank all the nurses and staff on Baird 6 for their tender and compassionate care of Paul for 9 days, with a very special shout-out to Irish Thunder!
Donations in memory of Paul may be made to Happy To Help Caregivers and Seniors, 34 Rosewood Lane, Essex Jct., VT. www.happytohelp.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel 68 Pinecrest Drive in Essex Jct. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 17, 2019