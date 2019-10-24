|
|
Paul L. Parent
Mesa, AZ - Paul L. Parent, 94, of Mesa, AZ passed away surrounded by his family, Monday, October 22nd, 2019. He was born August 19th, 1925 in Putnam CT, son of the late Arthur & Valida Parent. He was a devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Paul served in the Navy during WWII. After the Navy, he attended Georgia Tech and graduated with a degree in engineering. Paul worked at Sperry Rand/Honeywell for over 37 years. He retired at 62, and spent his time between AZ & VT. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards, & spending time with his loved ones. He leaves behind his wife Julia Parent. Children-Karen (Dave), Joe, Paul Timothy (Sherry), Gail, David, Mary-Ann (Doug). Step-children, Gerry (Suzanne), Glenn (Andrea), Janine (Ed), Marlene (David). Grandchildren - Heather, Courtney, Bryce, Stephanie, Mike, Shannon, Samantha, Kimberly & Step Grandchildren. Paul was adored by his nieces & nephews. He was proceeded by his wife Noella Parent (55 years of Marriage) children Mark & Brian Parent. Services will be held October 28th at St. George Catholic Church, Apache Junction, Rosary at 9:30am with Mass at 10:00, reception following service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, AZ. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, Mesa, AZ.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019