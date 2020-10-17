Paul Leon Johnston
Richford - Paul Leon Johnston passed away October 9, 2020. He was born in Bath, New York on November 8, 1946, the son of William Leon and Thelma (Havill) Johnston. He grew up in Jeffersonville, Vermont where he graduated from Cambridge High School. Paul then went on to get a BA degree from Houghton College, Houghton, New York.
Paul taught school in South Dakota for one year and subsequently enlisted in the US Navy, serving in Vietnam and Taiwan. After seeing missionary literacy work there first hand, he then joined Wycliffe Bible Translators and served in Mexico and Arizona. His next career brought him to Boston, Massachusetts where he worked for the US Postal Service until his retirement.
Paul has lived in Richford for many years where he has enjoyed the staff and care he received at the Ave Maria Home and the friends he made in the First Baptist Church and community.
Paul is survived by his aunt Marion Red, his sisters Sheryl Wilkins (Robert) and Theresa Loveless, his brother Craig (Debbie), his nieces Jennifer Bugbee (JD) and Kristi Mae Johnston, his nephews Craig Johnston II, Jeffrey Loveless (Elizabeth) and Kyle Loveless. He was predeceased by his parents and brother-in-law, David Loveless.
Paul lived his life as a man of faith with Heaven as his goal. He cherished his family and friends throughout his life. He will be greatly missed.
Because of Covid, his memorial service will be announced at a later date. For those who wish, online condolences may be made at www.minorfh.com
