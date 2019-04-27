Services
Perkins-Parker Funeral Home
48 South Main Street / P.O. Box 46
Waterbury, VT 05676
(802) 244-7223
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
Waterbury, VT
Paul Lewis Obituary
Paul Lewis

Waterbury - Paul B. Lewis - 89, passed away peacefully at Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

A service celebrating the life of Paul B. Lewis will be held from the Wesley United Methodist Church in Waterbury on May 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow in the church dining room. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery in Waterbury. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 27, 2019
