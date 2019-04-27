|
|
Paul Lewis
Waterbury - Paul B. Lewis - 89, passed away peacefully at Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
A service celebrating the life of Paul B. Lewis will be held from the Wesley United Methodist Church in Waterbury on May 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow in the church dining room. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery in Waterbury. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 27, 2019