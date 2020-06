Paul PinardPaul Pinard left this earth on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the age of 89. He is now reunited with his beloved Mim in Heaven. Paul was a proud former IBMer and a lifelong, loyal Red Sox fan.In keeping with current restrictions due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation hours and funeral services will be limited to members of the immediate family.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Paul's memory may be made to: Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, P O Box 459, South Hero, VT 05486.To view a complete obituary and leave on-line condolences and special memories, please visit corbinandpalmer.com Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Jct., VT.