Paul Pinard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Pinard

Paul Pinard left this earth on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the age of 89. He is now reunited with his beloved Mim in Heaven. Paul was a proud former IBMer and a lifelong, loyal Red Sox fan.

In keeping with current restrictions due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation hours and funeral services will be limited to members of the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Paul's memory may be made to: Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, P O Box 459, South Hero, VT 05486.

To view a complete obituary and leave on-line condolences and special memories, please visit corbinandpalmer.com.

Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Jct., VT.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 878-5802
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved