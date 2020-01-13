|
In Loving
Memory Of
Paul R. Lestage
USNR (Ret)
3/31/1930 - 1/13/2018
It's been 2 years since you left us. Not a day goes by that we don't think about you. We know you're watching over us everyday. We told you we would take care of Mom and we are, just like you did and always will. You are missed by all of us. Today is going to be a sad day for us. We love and miss you everyday.
Love,
Your Wife (Betty), Bobby & Sara, Ron & Lori, Judy & Pat, and Grandchildren
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Jan. 13, 2020