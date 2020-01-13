Resources
Paul R. Lestage (Ret) Usnr

Paul R. Lestage

USNR (Ret)

3/31/1930 - 1/13/2018



It's been 2 years since you left us. Not a day goes by that we don't think about you. We know you're watching over us everyday. We told you we would take care of Mom and we are, just like you did and always will. You are missed by all of us. Today is going to be a sad day for us. We love and miss you everyday.

Love,

Your Wife (Betty), Bobby & Sara, Ron & Lori, Judy & Pat, and Grandchildren
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Jan. 13, 2020
