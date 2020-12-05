Paul Revere Low Jr.



Paul Revere Low Jr. (b. 1933) passed away on November 25.



Paul was born and raised in South Hero, VT. He attended the University of Vermont, receiving a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and an M.S. in Physics in 1957. He went on to earn a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering at Stamford University in 1964.



In 1957, Paul joined IBM for a 35-year career. He held a wide variety of positions, including President of the General Technology and Storage Products Divisions, Group Executive and General Manager of The Technology Group, and member of The Corporate Management Board. His colleagues and contemporaries considered Paul a pioneer in semiconductor engineering and manufacturing.



Paul established PRL Associates, a technology consulting company and worked with Silicon Valley start-ups and top high-tech companies. He served on the Board of Directors of both private and public companies.



Dr. Low served as a member of the Board of Advisors of the Engineering School of Stanford University and the University of Vermont. He was a member of the Board of Trustees of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, the University of Vermont, and Marist College.



Paul married Anne G. Low in 1974 and together they raised their blended family. Flying was one of their greatest passions, as well as skiing, sailing, scuba diving and golf.



Paul served on the board of the Indian Harbor Yacht Club in Greenwich, CT. They lived in Greenwich for 35 years before they moved to Fairhope, AL where he was active in the Point Clear Rotary and Mobile Symphony, in Mobile, AL.



Paul is survived by Anne, his brother Peter, and their four children, 10 grandchildren, and one great granddaughter.



A private family service will be held in 2021.









