Paul Rosenberg
Paul Rosenberg died on July 10 in hospice care near his Shelburne, Vermont, home after a long struggle with cancer, which he endured with optimism, stoicism, and dignity.
Paul was born in 1950 to Harold P. and Edna Q. Rosenberg (both deceased) and grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he graduated from Walnut Hills High School in 1968. He graduated from Brown University in 1972 and earned a law degree at the University of Cincinnati in 1978. There he began his career as counsel to academic medical centers during an era of recurrent changes in nonprofit health care.
It was also in Cincinnati that Paul had the good fortune to meet Margaret (Megs) Akey, a Vermont native, in 1978. They celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in February. Megs survives him, as do his devoted daughters Eliza (Logan, Utah) and Nell (New York, New York). In the interim years, Paul led legal departments and mentored colleagues at research hospitals including the University of Cincinnati, the University of Rochester, Johns Hopkins University, Duke University, and the University of Florida. His final professional engagement was as counsel to ValueOptions in Norfolk, Virginia.
Paul was a consummate professional, but he excelled in another realm: friendship. Wherever his family lived, he made new friends, often while walking one or more of the many dogs who came to him in successful search for good homes. He maintained longstanding friendships, and his friends' visits and correspondence provided him great comfort during his illness.
Paul and Megs retired to Vermont in 2013. There, he became active in Everybody Wins! Vermont, which pairs adult reading mentors/buddies with students throughout the state. In addition to mentoring students and chairing the organization's board, Paul was an enthusiastic participant in its annual fundraising "Race to the Top" of Mt. Mansfield. During the last two years of his life, an array of Paul's friends from all over the country and from many decades of his life supported his team on this cause.
In addition to Megs, Eliza, and Nell, Paul is survived by his younger brother, John, of Lexington, Massachusetts, his wife Susan Bennett, and their family; his aunt, Pearl Bamberg, of Miami, Florida; his beloved in-laws, Kevin (Bonnie), Tony (Janine), Stephen (Sayeeda), and Mary Anne (Charles); seven nieces and nephews; a grand-niece; and a gregarious dog.
Paul's immediate family will hold a private service at Temple Sinai. They look forward to celebrating his life and remembering his legacy with many relatives and friends in person when public health measures permit. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Everybody Wins! Vermont or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com
to place online condolences.