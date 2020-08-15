1/2
Paul S. LaFountain
1942 - 2020
Paul S. LaFountain

Paul S. LaFountain passed away from lung cancer on April 20, 2020 at his winter home in Sebastian, Florida. He was 77 years old. He was born in Burlington, VT on August 21, 1942 to Omer and Thelma LaFountain.

PL as he was affectionately known by many, had been a loving caregiver to his "Buddy", Raymond Branon, for over 23 years. Prior to that he worked at EB & AC Whiting Co. and Digital Equipment Co. for many years. Additionally, he owned his own Hood Milk route and Abelove Linen Service route.

Paul was the last surviving member of "The LaFountain Brothers' Band" which many will remember with fond memories of fun times. The band was comprised of Harry, Donald and Paul. Harry and Donald played guitar and sang, while Paul played the bass guitar. Paul would eventually be teased into singing--but only on special occasions. The band was rounded out by a couple different drummers, most notably Terry King.

Paul is survived by his wife and best friend of 49 years Nancy True LaFountain; his children Tammy Fisher (Troy), Lisa LaFountain, Jeff LaFountain (Joyce); and his stepsons Marc, Michael, Matt and Mickey Sears. He also leaves several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He leaves his sisters Virginia Caron and Mary Dion (Pete). Paul was welcomed into Heaven by his parents; his brothers Homer, Frank, Willy, Harry, Francis, Ames and Donald, as well as his sister Anita and grandson Stephen.

A graveside service will be held at Resurrection Park Cemetery, Hinesburg Rd., So. Burlington, VT on Friday August 21, 2020 at 11 AM.

Local arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.

If you wish to make a donation in his honor, please consider Camp Ta-Kum-Ta or the Cancer Society.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Resurrection Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N Winooski Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-2851
