Paul S. Leggett
Colchester - Paul S. Leggett, 76, died peacefully at his home, with his loving daughter by his side, on June 3, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Sherry Champney and her husband Steve of Milton, his grandchildren Megan Champney-Geoffroy and husband Matthew, Lance Champney and wife Katie, Brennon Champney and Destinee Champney and his great grandchildren David, Aubrey and Blake Geoffroy, and L.J. Champney. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters and his baby Missy.
He was predeceased by his wife Bonnie.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 2-5 at the Minor Funeral Home in Milton.
Following the State of VT & CDC Guidelines, the funeral home must enforce 25 people or less, wear a mask and keep a safe distance while attending.
To view, Paul's complete obit or leave an online condolence please go to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.