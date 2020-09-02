1/
Paul T. Piche
1958 - 2020
Paul T. Piche

We are sad to announce the passing of Paul Thomas Piche. Paul was born Jan. 29, 1958 in Burlington, Vt., graduated from Colchester H. S. in 1976. He worked at IBM in Essex, then travelled to Alaska and worked on the Exxon Valdez oil-spill cleanup. Last ten years he was employed at Goodwill Industries in Williston, Vt. He died unexpectedly but peacefully at F A hospital in Burlington, Vt Aug. 23, 2020. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and co-workers. A memorial service TBA.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
