Paul "Lefty" Tarte
Paul "Lefty" Tarte

Essex Junction - Paul "Lefty" A. Tarte, a longtime area resident, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Central Vermont Medical Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 45 Fairfield Street, St. Albans.

To view a complete obituary, send Lefty's family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to his online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heald Funeral Home
87 South Main Street
Saint Albans, VT 05478
1-802-524-3031
