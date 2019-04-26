|
Paul Wendall Truax
Chester - (4 Nov. 1935 - 23 April 2019)
Paul married Colleen Merrill Truax, June 29, 1960. Paul is survived by 5 children and their families: Wendalyn Truax Baker and Kevin Baker of Andover, VT; Maureen Truax Holland and S. Taylor Williams of Memphis, TN; Brent Truax and Elizabeth Temple Truax of Mammoth Lakes, CA; Sally Truax Krumrie and Bill Krumrie of Ferrisburgh, VT; Stephany Truax Pippin and Steve Pippin of Chester, VT. Grandchildren: Margot Holland Chapman, Clay Chapman, and their children Callan and Wiley Wendall Chapman of Memphis, TN; Yvette Holland Kirk and Trey Kirk of Memphis, TN; Alex Krumrie and Amber Krumrie of Ferrisburgh, VT; Alexandria Pippin and Sawyer Pippin of Chester, VT; Katherine Truax of Mammoth Lakes, CA; Verity Baker DaCosta and Antonio DaCosta, II of Amesbury, MA; Mia Baker of Ludlow, VT.
Paul studied Engineering at the University of Vermont 1953-1955 with the intent of becoming a pilot upon graduation. A severe illness changed his focus to the medical field. After a short stint as an orderly at the Mary Fletcher Hospital, Paul was recruited by the Mary Fletcher Hospital School of Nursing, where he became the first man to graduate from the school in 1960.
Paul was also an entrepreneur with boundless energy. Never inclined to have a single project in the works, Paul developed business in such diverse areas of operation including: research and development of engines with Fuel-Air and Venture-E; Truax Nursing Home; running the family dairy farm; working with Truax Associates operating restaurants, gas stations, laundry mats, dry cleaning plants, real estate sales, apartment facilities, and excavating company; land management, firewood operations, and ski touring facilities with Sherman Hollow, Inc.; operation of the Mountain View golf course and Spalding Inn and Club; and single family home construction with Vermont Built, Inc.
Later in life, while officially claiming to be retired, Paul began several new projects connected with genealogical research where he helping to found the Vermont French Canadian Genealogical Society and Vermont Genealogical Library. Much of his research went into The LaForce Descendants in North America. In 2010 he took on another project and was instrumental in the reopening of The Fort at No. 4 Open Air Museum in Charlestown, NH.
Friends may call at the Truax home on Remington Road in Chester, VT. on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, Masonic and Eastern Star services will be conducted during the visiting hours.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the United Methodist Church of North Charlestown, 471 River Road North Charlestown, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fort at No. 4, P.O. Box 1336, Charlestown, NH 03603.
Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, VT, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 26, 2019