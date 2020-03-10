|
Paula Ann Coffman
Shelburne - Paula Ann Coffman, 71, of Shelburne, VT, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont.
Paula was born in Cincinnati in 1948. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1971 with a bachelor's degree in education. She married her husband, Keith Coffman, in 1972. She obtained her master's in education from Saint Michaels College in Colchester, Vermont in 1985. Paula taught elementary school classes in Ohio, upstate New York, and Vermont. Paula loved teaching and her students loved her. She retired from teaching in Milton, Vermont. She enjoyed basket weaving, reading, traveling, and being a cat owner.
Paula is survived by her sister Laura Giacchini of Richmond, Kentucky and her husband Keith Coffman of Shelburne, Vermont. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020