Paula (Viens) Pinard
Winooski - Paula (Viens) Pinard, 68, peacefully went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on January 31, 2020. Paula was born on August 12, 1951 in Burlington, Vermont to Albert and Beulah (Bombard) Viens. She attended both Mount St. Mary's Academy and Christ the King school as a child and graduated from Rice Memorial High School. Paula earned her Associate's Degree from Champlain College before working as an administrative assistant at IBM in 1981. She was a loyal employee of IBM and Global Foundries until her retirement in November of 2019.
Paula married Richard Pinard on February 2, 1985 in Barre, Vermont, and soon settled in Winooski with Richard and their daughter, Nicole. Paula was a born-again Christian and loved to worship the Lord. She and her husband were faithful members of Ignite Church in Williston, Vermont, and served in various ministries there over the past twenty-seven years. In her free time, Paula enjoyed cooking and baking, and spending time with family and friends. Her love and contagious smile will never be forgotten.Those who knew Paula best will also remember how much she and Richard loved to dance. There is no doubt that they are now dancing together again.
Paula was predeceased by her father, Albert Viens (1998); mother, Beulah Viens (2011); and husband, Richard Pinard (2019).
Those left to honor Paula and carry on her legacy are her daughter, Nicole Pinard and fiance Shawn Berry; sister, Jill Timmerman and husband Chris; brother, Bruce Viens; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Paula's life will be held at Ignite Church in Williston at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paula's memory can be made to the McClure Miller Respite House (3113 Roosevelt Hwy, Colchester, VT 05446).
The family would like to thank the staff on Baird 4 at the UVM Medical Center, and The McClure Miller Respite House for their wonderful care and compassion.
"And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, "Look!, God's dwelling place is now among the people, and He will dwell with them. They will be his people, and God himself will be with them and be their God. He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away." Revelation 21:3-4
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020