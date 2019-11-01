|
|
Paulette Honora Peters
Colchester - With great sorrow, and after helping her through her illness with pancreatic cancer, her children announce the passing of Paulette Honora Peters on October 30, 2019. Paulette was born on January 17, 1933, the daughter of Jean and Laura Fay. She grew up in Burlington and attended St. Anthony's grammar school and Cathedral High School. During tough economic times and at an early age, she was called upon to help care for her younger brothers.
In October of 1951, she married Richard Howard Peters and together, they managed several businesses while raising six children. Paulette was a devoted mother as well as a talented and astute business woman. She was the kind of woman who could organize a household, prepare delicious meals, and manage a business. She always believed that no matter what, family came first. During her final days, she let all her children know how proud she was of their accomplishments.
In her retirement years, she was active in Holy Cross Catholic Church, contributing her time and talents to the CCD program as well as organizing other activities. She also volunteered at Ronald McDonald House in Burlington.
She was predeceased by her parents, Jean and Laura, her husband, Richard Howard, her daughter Jean Louise, and her brothers, Claude and John Robert.
She will be forever in the hearts of her children and their spouses, Linda Bilodeau and her husband Richard, Richard Peters and his wife Mary Jane, Brenda Titus and her husband Tracy, Howard John, and his wife Rosemary, and Lisa Dufresne. Her grandchildren and their spouses, Jeffrey Benoit, Ben and Gretchen Peters, Paula and Andrew Traynor, John and Megan Peters, Leah and Brian Thomas, Sam and Aubrey Titus, and David Titus. Four great granddaughters, Veronica and Scarlet Traynor. Madeline Peters, and Amelia Thomas.
Her surviving brothers and sisters-in-law will miss her greatly, Pauline, Lionel and Susan, Claire, Paul and Vickie, Alan and Kathy, and Neil and Carol.
She will also be remembered by her surviving Peters' in-laws, her Fay cousins, and the many friends she made throughout the years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday November 3 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Colchester, with a reception to follow in the parish hall. A private burial will follow. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Throughout her life, Paulette practiced Christian values and believed in helping those in need. It was her desire that anyone wishing to make a contribution in her memory consider feeding the poor, helping your neighbors, or sitting with someone who is lonely.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019