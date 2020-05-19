|
|
Paulette Jeanette Hamelin
Fairfax - Fairfax - Paulette Jeanette Hamelin a longtime area resident passed away Saturday evening, May 16, 2020, at the Northwestern Medical Center with her family at her side. Born in Troy, Vermont on June 6, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Cecile (Leblanc) Boudreau. Paulette was 73 years old.
On June 21, 1969, in Troy, she married Lyle D. Hamelin, who survives her.
Paulette was a 1964 graduate of North Troy High School and longtime communicant of St. Mary's Parish in St. Albans. She especially enjoyed being with her family and cooking for them. Survivors include her husband of fifty-one years, Lyle of Fairfax and their daughter, Vickie Gratton and her husband, John, of Franklin and their children, Autumn, May and Isaac. Paulette is also survived by her sisters, Jeanine Kennison and husband, Roger, of Troy, VT, Jeanette Meunier and husband, Paul, of Troy, VT and brother, Louis Boudreau and wife, Francine, of Irasburg, VT; her step-siblings, Richard Berthaiume and wife, Noella, of North Troy, VT, Jeanine Choquette of Tucson, AZ, Theresa Lafoe of Morgan, VT, Joe Berthaiume of Denver, CO, Marcel Berthaiume and wife, Hilda, of Prince George, VA and Anita Starr of Newport Center, VT, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Paulette was pre-deceased by her brother, Bernie Boudreau, step-mother, Gabrielle (Berthaiume) Boudreau, step-sister, Pauline Berthaiume, brother-in-law, Rick Choquette and nephew, Robert Meunier. At this time, visitation will be private for her family. Paulette's family has asked that memorials in her name be made to Martha's Kitchen, P.O. Box 1561, St. Albans, Vermont 05478. Assisting the Hamelin family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 19 to May 24, 2020