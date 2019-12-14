Services
1939 - 2019
Pauline Ayer Obituary
Pauline Ayer

Burlington - Pauline Ayer, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at UVM Medical Center after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 2, 1939, at her family home in Saint George. Pauline is survived by her daughter Debbie Ayer, and son, Brian Ayer and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pauline worked and volunteered at UVM medical center for many years, she considered it her second home! We will always remember her telling us "I need to watch my nightly news, change to channel 5!"

Per her wishes there will be no public services. Visit awrfh.com to send your condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
