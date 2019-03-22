Services
Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N Winooski Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-2851
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N Winooski Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mark Church
North Ave
Burlington, VT
View Map
Burial
Following Services
New Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Plattsburgh Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Nichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline J. (Pellerin) Nichols

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pauline J. (Pellerin) Nichols Obituary
Pauline J. (Pellerin) Nichols

Burlington - Pauline J. (Pellerin) Nichols, a lifelong Burlington resident, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the McClure-Miller Respite House in Colchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, March 26, at St. Mark Church on North Ave in Burlington followed by burial at the New Mt. Calvary Cemetery on Plattsburgh Ave. Calling hours will take place on Monday, March 25, from 5 to 7 pm at the Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home on North Winooski Ave in Burlington. A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday Free Press.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now