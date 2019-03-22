|
|
Pauline J. (Pellerin) Nichols
Burlington - Pauline J. (Pellerin) Nichols, a lifelong Burlington resident, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the McClure-Miller Respite House in Colchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, March 26, at St. Mark Church on North Ave in Burlington followed by burial at the New Mt. Calvary Cemetery on Plattsburgh Ave. Calling hours will take place on Monday, March 25, from 5 to 7 pm at the Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home on North Winooski Ave in Burlington. A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday Free Press.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 22, 2019