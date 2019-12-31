|
Pauline Martin
Waterbury - Pauline (Tatro) Larrabee Martin - 80, passed away peacefully and in the comfort of her family at the Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin on Sunday evening, December 29, 2019 following a valiant battle with cancer. Born in Morrisville on August 18, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Mayland and Florence (Adams) Tatro. On February 28, 1970, she married Kenneth Martin, Sr.
Pauline attended grade schools in Eden, Elmore and Morrisville and was a 1957 graduate of Peoples Academy. She later continued her education, earning her Associate degree from Community College of Vermont. Pauline was employed for 40 years at the Vermont State Hospital in Waterbury, retiring as Chief of Activity Therapy. A longtime and active member of the Waterbury Congregational Church, she enjoyed many years singing in the choir and a member of Circle II. Pauline was a well-known and gifted quilter, creating over 100 quilts for relatives and friends. Her one of a kind creations were a very successful raffle fundraiser for the annual Circle II Christmas Craft Sale.
In her leisure time she enjoyed sewing, gardening and traveling. She is lovingly remembered for her kindness, giving spirit, friendship and the devotion and loving sprit she shared with her entire family.
Pauline is loved and mourned by her husband of 50 years, Kenneth Martin, Sr. of Waterbury; her children, Brian Larrabee and his wife Rhonda of Waterbury, Jerry Larrabee and his husband Gerardo Garcia Almada of Albuquerque NM, Kenneth Martin, Jr. of Waitsfield, Joanne Martin of Burlington, and Kevin Martin and his fiancée Sue Bevins of Burlington; her 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; her 3 brothers, Lloyd Tatro of Hastings NE, Rollie Tatro and Bing (William) Tatro, both of Las Vegas NV; her sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Trask and her husband Francis of Waterbury; her longtime special friend Virginia "Ginny" Martin of Waterbury Center; as well as nieces nephews and extended family. Pauline was predeceased by her husband, Robert Larrabee, a daughter-in-law, Joanne Martin, and 4 brothers, Raymond, Kenneth, Merrill, and Paul.
A service celebrating the life of Pauline Martin will be held from the Waterbury Congregational Church on January 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow in the church dining room. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre VT 05641 (www.cvhhh.org), or the Waterbury Congregational Church, 8 North Main Street, Waterbury VT 05676. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020