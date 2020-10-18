Pauline (Leclerc) Piché
Williston - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pauline (Leclerc) Piché of Williston, Vermont, on October 14, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.
Pauline was born on February 10, 1934 to Amelia and Leopold Leclerc in Winooski, Vermont. She met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Piché and they married in 1958. Pauline found special pleasure in spending time with Bob and with friends and family - including Saturday night cards, traveling and summers at camp in Grand Isle with Leonard & Shirley Leclerc, Robert (Babe) & Ruth Lizotte and Dominic & Florence Calarco. More recently, Pauline would enjoy Saturday meals out with siblings and any family that was around and wanted to get together!
Left to cherish Pauline's memory are her daughter Karen Allen and husband Brian of Grand Isle, her son Timothy Piché and wife Deborah of Grand Isle, her son Jeffrey Piché and wife Michelle of Fairfax, 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Pauline is also survived by siblings Leonard (Shirley) Leclerc, Simon Leclerc, Teresa Couture, Bernadette (Keith) Boyd, Clement (Joyce) Leclerc, John (Theresa) Leclerc, Irene Pinkham, Cecile (Raymond) Brunelle and Patricia Clark. Pauline also leaves behind several special friends from her time living in Williston Woods.
Pauline was predeceased by her husband Bob, parents Leopold and Amelia (Couture) Leclerc, and siblings Roland Leclerc, Jane Monette, Armand Leclerc and Agnes Forcier.
Pauline's children are fortunate to have been able to spend her final days with her at the McClure Miller Respite House. We would like to thank the staff for the exceptional care and love they gave not only to our Mom but to us as well.
There will be no services at this time.
Memorial contributions can be made in Pauline's honor to the McClure Miller Respite House @ uvmhomehealth.org
or by mail to the McClure Miller Respite House, c/o UVM Health Network - Home Health & Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, Vermont 05446.