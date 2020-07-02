Paulita Heath



Bristol - Paulita Heath, 87, of Bristol, VT passed away peacefully surrounded by her children June 28, 2020.



She was born November 27,1932 to Frank and Aldina Hammond in Burlington, VT.



Soon after graduating Cathedral High School in 1951 she married the love of her life, the late Dan Heath.



Together they built a wonderful loving life, raising twelve children. Her surviving children are Debra and Peter Jackman, Dan and Cheryl Heath, David and Denise Heath, Don and Moselle Heath, Denise and Paul Conaway, Douglas Heath, Darla and Rob Stark, Dean and Rebecca Heath, Dianna and Shelley Palmer, Darrin and Kate Heath, Dallas and Jeff Ladd, 32 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her husband, Dan in 2001, daughter, Dale Svendson in 1996 and grandson, Christian Stark in 2017.



Mom, or Polly to some, was a loving mother always wanting her family around, making everyone feel special. She loved fun! She loved people! Card playing was her specialty, passing that love onto several grandkids.



She loved to travel and made many memories with Dad and later with her dearest friends Lucile and Cecile. They enjoyed many late night laughs playing their favorite games.



She was a devout Catholic never missing TV Mass and rosaries when her health prevented attendance.



She will be greatly missed by many but always in our hearts.



Due to the Pandemic the family will hold a private celebration of her life.



Donations can be made to the Vermont Association for the Blind.









