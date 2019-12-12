|
|
Peter A Munsell
Fairfax - Peter A Munsell, 64, of Fairfax passed surrounded by friends and family after a courageous fight with cardiac complications December 10th 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite House.
He was born in Geneva, New York the second son of Richard Edwin Munsell and Marion Mildred Munsell (Kolinich).
Peter graduated from Essex High School in 1974, following his graduation he attended Norwich University and became an EMT, as well as police officer for the town of Northfield. Upon Graduation he was commissioned by his father into the US Army and served his country for 20yrs. Peter met his wife Pamela Lalancette while attending Norwich University. They married November 8th, 1980 and from January 1981 through January 2001 toured the United States and Europe. During their service they met many friends who have become family before returning to Vermont for their final PCS move.
Upon his retirement from the US Army, Peter was a volunteer Firefighter and EMT. Peter went to New England EMS Institute in New Hampshire to become a Nationally Registered Paramedic. In true Pete fashion he then continued his education to be a Critical Care Paramedic where he took great interest in cardiology. Peter began working at Barre Town EMS as a paramedic in 2007 until his retirement in August of 2019. He has truly dedicated his life and his time to helping, protecting, and saving others.
Peter is survived by his wife of 39 years, Pamela Munsell; their daughter Monique (Munsell), son in law husband Joe Schraml II of Colchester - four grandchildren who he would tell physicians he would do anything for; Chloe Schraml, Kaeden Schraml, Bentley Schraml, and Jaxon Schraml. He is also survived by his brother Greg and Wendy Munsell of Hinesburg, as well as his aunt Sandra Wilson-Dicasimirro and John of Bronx New York. Additionally he is survived by Pam's siblings, Michael and Patricia Lalancette, Denise Johnston, Rick Lalancette, Barbra Lalancette, Dennis and Cheryl Lalancette, Bob and Terri Lalancette, and Linda and Jeff Corey in addition several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. He is also survived by those who are friends that became family: Donald & Michelle Morgan, Robert & Susan Lesson, and Jeff & Helen Luchow. Not to be forgotten are Sean and Andrew Lesson, niece Regan Lesson, as well as close family friends David Danforth and Katerina Shaw.
He is predeceased by his parents Richard & Marion Munsell and mother in law Solange Lalancette.
Peter's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to David and Lyn for their friendship, comradery, and support especially during the last year. Additionally to Katerina Shaw whom Peter thought so highly of, you held a special place in his heart.
Peter's wife and daughter would also like to thank Katherine and Maureen for their compassion and concern about Peter, and for checking in with family when Peter was admitted out of state. These two individuals went above and beyond their duties showing genuine compassion in which deserves acknowledgement.
A special thanks to Andrea for her care and compassion while taking care of Pete, as well as Esther. Montana West, your visits with Pete were often a highlight of his admission and we thank you for always making the time to give more than your duties required of you.
Our family would also like to thank Michelle Pfau for all of her efforts, care, and compassion. Dr. Jennifer Gilwee, Dr. Bob Lobel, Dr. Peter VanBuren, Greg Ehle PA, and though he is no longer with UVMMC - Dr. Johannes Steiner for the dedication to managing Peter's care. To the many nurses and LNAs who took care of Peter in the last year, especially from May until now, we greatly appreciate you all - your care and compassion did not go unnoticed by us.
Visiting hours for Peter will be on Monday, December 16, at the Ready Funeral Home, Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr. in Essex from 4:00- 7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 17, at 11:00am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Essex Junction with a luncheon to follow at in Essex Junction.
Due to the winter months having moved in, burial cannot take place at this time. A burial will be held in the spring on May 22, 2020 at 11:00am in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph, Vermont.
In lieu of flowers, Peter has asked that donations be made to The Howard Center - particularly the ARCH and Autism Spectrum Programs, or to any to research studies focusing on right sided heart failure. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019