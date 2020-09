Peter Allen PicardWinooski - On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Peter Allen Picard, the Man with the heart of gold and enough hugs to go around the world passed on. There is no doubt that as he passes through the heavenly gates he will reconnect with those who passed through before him and will befriend each person he has not had the opportunity to meet before. For a full obituary please go to www.lavignefuneralhome.com