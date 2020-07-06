Peter Alphonse Monty, Sr.
Vergennes - Peter Alphonse Monty, Sr., 82, of Vergennes, Vermont, died in his home in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 5, 2020.
He was born on August 7, 1937 in Enosburg, Vermont, the son of Leo Paul Monty and Marie Reine (Blanchard) Monty.
At the age of 18 he served four years in the United States Armed Forces (Army) and went on to work at Whitmore Grain Company for two years where he became a welder. He married Veronica May (Margiotti) Monty in the fall of 1964. She died June 8, 2000. He opened his own autobody garage in 1969 as Pete's Autobody in New Haven Junction.
He was a longtime member of the Vermont Tractor Pullers Association and was awarded many trophies in his lifetime. He belonged to The Fraternal Oder of Eagles in Vergennes, and The American Legion Post #14 in Vergennes.
Peter is survived by his son Peter A. Monty, Jr. and wife Lynn.
Step children Debbie (Poro) Blaise and Vinny Poro. Preceded by step son Gary Poro and granddaughter Ashley Spring Poro.
His grandchildren are Jacob Monty and Jamie Monty.
Step grandchildren are Melissa Casey, Heather Bedard, Ryan Poro, Mason Evarts, Dustin Evarts.
He has his first great grandchild is due around his birthday this year. Step great grandchildren are Megan and Hunter Casey and Kayla Blaise.
His brothers are Louis Monty and Joseph Bernard Monty.
Predeceased by his brother Andrew Monty.
Calling hours will be held at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Vergennes on Wednesday, July 8th from 6 to 8 p.m. and are open to the public. Funeral services will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Thursday, July 9th at 10 a.m. and are open to the public. Please bring a mask for the services. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com