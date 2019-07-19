|
|
Peter Andrew Ludwick
Clochester - We regret to report the passing of Peter (Pete) Andrew Ludwick on Sunday July 14th, 2019 at 4:30am at his home in Colchester Vermont; he was 63 and left us all too soon.
Peter was born in Kenmore New York on April fools day in 1956.
Peter is preceded by his father Robert George Ludwick (d.2018, age 93) and his mother Margaret Ruth Ludwick (Née: Muir) (d.1997, age 65)
Pete is survived by his wife, Wende Ludwick (Née: Conette ) 59 of Colchester Vermont, and his daughter Melanie Ludwick, 36, of Essex Center, Vermont.
A memorial will be held at the American Legion hall in Colchester VT at 3650 Roosevelt Highway on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 6pm all friends welcome.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 19, 2019