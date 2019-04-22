|
Peter (Pete) Chaloux Daniels
Hampstead, NC - Peter (Pete) Chaloux Daniels, 77, of Hampstead, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born in New Rochelle, New York on November 11, 1941, the son of Joseph Peter and Ruby Elizabeth Daniels.
After graduating from Newburgh Free Academy in 1960, he went on to receive an Associates Degree in Applied Science from Orange County Community College in 1962. He served in the New York Army National Guard for seven years and earned an honorable discharge in 1971 as a First Lieutenant of the 1st Battalion, 156th Artillery. Peter retired in 1994 as a Senior Lab Specialist after 30 years with IBM.
He was an avid golfer, enjoyed landscaping and loved the many dogs that were lucky enough to have shared their lives with him.
Survivors include his son, Scott Daniels of Marshfield, Vermont; and daughter Dana Clark of Fairfax, Vermont and two very special people, AJ Smith of Hampstead, North Carolina, and Julie Barnette of Hampstead, North Carolina.
A casual, informal memorial service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, April 25th at the Nineteen Restaurant located at Olde Point Country Club, 513 Country Club Drive, Hampstead, North Carolina.
Memorial contributions may be made on his behalf to Hampstead United Methodist Church Benevolent Fund, 15395 US Hwy 17, Hampstead, NC, 28443.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 22, 2019