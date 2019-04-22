Services
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
For more information about
Peter Daniels
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Nineteen Restaurant at Olde Point Country Club
513 Country Club Drive
Hampstead, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Daniels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Chaloux (Pete) Daniels


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Peter Chaloux (Pete) Daniels Obituary
Peter (Pete) Chaloux Daniels

Hampstead, NC - Peter (Pete) Chaloux Daniels, 77, of Hampstead, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born in New Rochelle, New York on November 11, 1941, the son of Joseph Peter and Ruby Elizabeth Daniels.

After graduating from Newburgh Free Academy in 1960, he went on to receive an Associates Degree in Applied Science from Orange County Community College in 1962. He served in the New York Army National Guard for seven years and earned an honorable discharge in 1971 as a First Lieutenant of the 1st Battalion, 156th Artillery. Peter retired in 1994 as a Senior Lab Specialist after 30 years with IBM.

He was an avid golfer, enjoyed landscaping and loved the many dogs that were lucky enough to have shared their lives with him.

Survivors include his son, Scott Daniels of Marshfield, Vermont; and daughter Dana Clark of Fairfax, Vermont and two very special people, AJ Smith of Hampstead, North Carolina, and Julie Barnette of Hampstead, North Carolina.

A casual, informal memorial service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, April 25th at the Nineteen Restaurant located at Olde Point Country Club, 513 Country Club Drive, Hampstead, North Carolina.

Memorial contributions may be made on his behalf to Hampstead United Methodist Church Benevolent Fund, 15395 US Hwy 17, Hampstead, NC, 28443.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now