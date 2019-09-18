|
|
Peter David Byrne Hill (Dave)
Grand Isle - Dave was born November 3, 1938 in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Harry G. Hill and Grace M. Byrne. He died on September 12, 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, VT.
Dave was decidedly a one-of-a-kind - the smartest, most generous man most of us have ever met. With that extra special way with words and a charismatic presence, he was a brilliant teacher, delightful and engaging joke teller, and captivating public speaker. As the unofficial oracle - doctor, veterinarian, and professor - for family and friends, he remembered everything he studied and shared it - prompted or not - at the drop of a hat, even while in his last days.
One of his proudest achievements was organizing a special angel fund for the families of Vermonters deployed to Iraq. He worked with the VT National Guard to identify where help would be most useful, and sent anonymous money orders to fix a car or replace a refrigerator, etc. He collected funds from friends, and friends of friends who trusted him to do the right thing.
Dave was a Stevens Institute of Technology educated Mechanical Engineer, where he also earned his Ph.D. in Mathematics. He then went to medical school at Stanford University, CA on a USPHS fellowship, which was designed to create the first "medical" engineers.
Next, Dave taught mathematics and statistics at the University of Vermont, becoming the chairman of the Computer Science department. He was also a full professor of Anesthesiology in the Medical College at UVM, where he did research with Dr. John Abajian, fulfilling the goals of the USPHS award.
In 1980, he started Hill Associates, which specialized in data and telecommunications consulting and technical education to major corporations throughout the world. His unique management style created a family-style environment in the high tech world. He sold the company to his devoted employees in 1999, and retired in 2000 while the company was expanding to over 100 staff.
In retirement Dave split his time between Grand Isle, VT and Burnt Store Marina, FL. He was a devout USA patriot, and loved Boxing Day, watching college football, family get-togethers, bird and duck hunting, and his Chessies: Pat, Sam, Blink, and Foxy. He never lost his love of mathematics, engineering, and medicine, spending many hours reading journals. We all hope that he's now in a duck blind with all of his dogs, and that every day is opening day.
He was previously married to Kathleen Morris, with whom he had four children. He leaves behind his second wife Jacky, his sons Dennis (Jennifer Luck), Jim (Merry Pelkey), and Bob (Jennifer Allard), their mother Kate, grandchildren Emma, Lizzie, Charlotte, Caroline, Emily O'Brien, Lauren Clemons, Joseph Canales, and his sister, Sister Elizabeth Hill. His son, Christopher predeceased him in 1990.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, NJ or the University of Missouri School of Veterinary Medicine research program on Degenerative Myelopathy in dogs. More information about these organizations and the celebration of his life gathering can be found at: https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/davehill3 or by contacting one of the family.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 18, 2019