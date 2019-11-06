|
|
Peter Farrell Senatore
Pittsford - Peter Farrell Senatore, age 69, passed away on November 5, 2019, at his home in Pittsford.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 9th, at 11 AM, at St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford. Friends may call at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon on Friday, Nov. 8th, from 4-7 PM.
Memorial gifts may be made to; Rutland Area Visiting Nurse & Hospice, 7 Albert Cree Dr. Rutland, VT 05701 or to St. Alphonsus Church, 2918 Rte. 7, Pittsford, VT 05763.
To read the full obituary go to :
www.millerandketchamfuneralhome.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019