|
|
Peter M. Sweeney
Georgia, VT -
Peter M. Sweeney, 65 of Georgia, VT , passed away peacefully the evening of October 28, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with COPD. Calling hours will be November 3 at the Eagles Club of Milton from 1-3pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to his wife Susan Sweeney at 233 Ballard Rd., Milton, VT 05468. For full obituary see at www.gregorycremation.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019