Faith Funeral Home
165 Brooklyn St
Morrisville, VT 05661
(802) 888-2865
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Stowe Community Church
137 Main Street
Stowe, VT
Stowe - Peter Monsen, resident of Stowe for 34 years, died unexpectedly Thursday, February 28, 2019 at his home. He was 78. Relatives and friends will gather in remembrance with a celebration of his life at the Stowe Community Church, 137 Main St., Stowe, VT on Tuesday, March 5 at 1:00 p.m. Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made and a complete obituary may be viewed by visiting faithfh.net
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 3, 2019
