|
|
Peter Parker
Fairfax - Peter Parker 56, of Fairfax passed away peacefully on Saturday October 26, 2019 with his family by his side at the University of Vermont Medical Center following a short illness. For a full obituary and to share condolences please go to www.lavignefuneralhome.com.
Visiting hours will be held Friday November 1, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Lavigne Funeral Home at 132 Main Street Winooski. Burial services will be private for family and close friends only.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019