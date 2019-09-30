|
Peter S. McGinn
Saint Albans - Peter S. McGinn died unexpectedly on September 26th. Peter was born May 14th, 1987 to Mark Raymond McGinn and Martha (Reichert) McGinn. He also leaves behind his brother and close friend, Thomas J. McGinn and his fiancé, Madeleine Bruce. Peter graduated from VT Technical College and continued the final two years of his education at Embry Riddle University in Daytona Beach Florida. Peter is pre-deceased by his paternal grandparents, J. Raymond and Beverly K. McGinn, as well as his maternal grandparents, James W. and Marjorie B. Reichert. Pete will always be remembered for pushing life to its limit. He was most comfortable behind the wheel on the water, a snow trail or an open road. He had a passion for anything with an engine and it defined, in large part, who he was. There will be a private family service with no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the John LeClair Foundation, P.O. Box 415, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 or The Lodge at Dreaming Tree Ranch, 5905 County Route 27, Canton, New York 13617 (helpsamikickcancer.org). To send the McGinn family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to Peter's on line guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 30, 2019