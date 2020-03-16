|
Peter Vincent Luke
Williston - Peter Vincent Luke, 81 of Williston died on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Loyalville, PA on February 28, 1939 the son of the late Peter Lukasavage and Margaret Kupstas. He was a US Army veteran serving from 1958-1961. Peter was married to Sharon Butler on August 5, 1961 in Shavertown, PA.
After serving in the Army, he worked for General Electric for 2 years in Germany. Upon returning home to the US he joined IBM, completed his electrical engineering degree and retired after 34 ½ years.
Peter is survived by his wife Sharon Luke of Williston; their children Susan Luke of Hancock, ME, Mark Luke and wife Melissa of Essex, VT, Michele Ammon of Williston; his grandchildren Megan, Casey, and Jessica Ammon, and by his sisters Margaret Borton and Loraine Luke of Pennsylvania.
A celebration of life open house will be held on Sunday, March 22, from 2 - 6 PM at Railroad and Main, 35 Main Street, Essex Junction, VT. A Mass and burial will be held later at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations in Peter's memory may be made to UVM Home, Health & Hospice, 1110 Prim Rd. Colchester, VT 05446 or online at www.uvmhomehealth.org.
Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020