Dr. Peteranne B. Joel Obituary
Dr. Peteranne B. Joel

5/31/1935 - 2/27/2020

Dr. Peteranne Joel passed away peacefully at the Vermont Respite House, surrounded by family. A full obituary will be published at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Me2/Music for Mental Health, which is a beautiful local organization that combines Peteranne's passions for classical music and positive mental health. She and her grandson Baker played cello and violin together in the Me2/ Orchestra. Donations can be made online at www.me2orchestra.org or mailed c/o Dr. Lisa Angstman, 127 Brookside Dr., Williston, VT 05495. Online condolences may be left at www.gregorycremation.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
