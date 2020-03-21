|
Philip Ralph Marshia
Bakersfield - Philip Ralph Marshia, age 70, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington.
He was born in St. Albans on February 10, 1950 to Philip Clayton and Jessie Margurite (Tracy) Marshia.
Philip was a lifelong resident of Bakersfield and graduated from Enosburg Falls High School in 1968. After graduation, Philip began a career in which he ran an excavator for over 50 years. He was very proud of his work and for over 27 years has enjoyed working for G.W. Tatro in Jeffersonville. He was passionate about hunting, fishing, his work, but most importantly, his family. He loved being at deer camp, playing cards, a long ride on a dirt road and telling a joke to make someone smile. Philip's family is confident that he has already found endless deer to watch, and the best soil to dig in with his excavator.
He was married to Kathy (Irish) Marshia and they raised three children. For the last 25 years his partner and best friend has been Lynn Densmore.
He leaves behind his loving family - his mother, Jessie Marshia of Bakersfield; three children, Kerry Valley of East Longmeadow, MA, Kevin Marshia and his wife, Emily, of Chelsea, and Kristopher Marshia and his significant other, Jennifer, of Newbury; his partner and best friend, Lynn Densmore and her mother Shirley of Bakersfield; Lynn's children, Kelly Raymond and her husband Kelly of Fairfield, and Todd St. Pierre and his significant other Kaylee Barrett of Fairfield; grandchildren, Ellen Valley, Hannah Miller and her husband Tim, and Grace Valley; Laurel, Keegan, Ethan and Sarah Marshia; Kenley and Karson Raymond; and Emma and Peyton St. Pierre; siblings; Veronica Draper and her husband Gary, David Marshia and his wife Kathy, Suzanne Carpenter and her husband Jim, and Tracy Ghostlaw and her husband Chris; as well as many family, friends, neighbors and coworkers. He was predeceased by his father Philip C. Marshia.
Due to the current circumstances, a celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of Philip's family. His final resting place will be Egypt Cemetery in Fairfield.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Green Mountain Conservation Camp, Vermont Fish & Wildlife, 1 National Life Drive, Floor 1 Dewey, Montpelier, VT 05620. This camp teaches youth to hunt, fish and enjoy the outdoors, all things that Philip loved to do.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020