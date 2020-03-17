|
|
Phillip R. Kosa
South Burlington - Kosa Phillip R passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020 with family by his side. Phillip is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Claudette Kosa who also took care of him in his final hours. His brother James (Grace) Kosa, his daughter Jennifer Kosa (his baby), his daughter Jessica (his rugrat) (Gary) Cooper. His son's Robert (Elizabeth) Cross, John (Jonell) Kosa, and Mike Kosa. His stepsons Richard (Linda) Wells, Gary (Donja) Bristol and Ken Cochan; several nieces and nephews as well as grand and great grandchildren. Phillip is predeceased by his parents James and Lillian Kosa, his brother Ronald (Christine) Kosa and his sister Barbara (Ronnie) LaBounty and stepson Shawn Wells.
Phillip proudly served in the U.S.M.C, he liked playing golf and throwing his summer parties. Phillip worked several years driving bus for ccta and mountain transit. He was a life member of Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge and a member of the Eagles. Phillip had some really good friends, Steve (Kristen) Leclaire, Chuck (Linda) Cross, Rene (Sharon) Major and Mike (fatboy) and lifelong friend Fred (Margaret) Canfield. Phil loved his four legged friends Spice and Gizmo as well as his predeceased four legged friends Zuezue and Apollo.
Services will be posted at a later date with a celebration of life to occur after. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020