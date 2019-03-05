|
Phillip Roberge
Swanton - Phillip Roberge of Swanton, son of late Joseph L Roberge and Geraldine Barnes Roberge, died on Feb. 25, 2019, at 69 years old.
Phil served in the VT Air National Guard from 1969 to 1998. He was a member of the American Legion, Elks Club, Moose Club and Champlain Country Club.
Phil was an avid hunter, fisherman, woodworker and carver artist.
He is survived by his loving partner of 24 years, Barbara Convard. His children Steve and Amy Roberge, and Amy Pelkey. Grandchildren Justin,Tyler and Ryan Roberge, Aubrey and Brianna Pelkey. Barbara Convards children Catherine Cate, Christine Convard and Charles Convard. Grandchildren Quinn and Rhiannon Cate, Callan and Maelle Singer.
His Life will be remembered and celebrated in May 2019. Place,date and time to be announced in near future.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 5, 2019