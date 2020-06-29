Phoebe Ann Jahnke
Burlington - Phoebe Ann Jahnke, 79, died June 28, 2020 at her daughter's home in Milton.
At Phoebe's request, there will be no visiting hours or services at this time.
To view Phoebe's complete obit or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.