Phyllis Jane Mercier
Surrounded by family at her daughter's house, Phyllis Jane (Olsaver) Mercier, 90, went to the arms of her loving husband, Donald, in heaven, on June 8, 2020.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Donnie Mercier, Debby Dwyer, Darlene Mercier (Ron Rabideau), Diane Lestage, Donna Blanchette (Steve Griffin), Dale Lyman (Garret), and Dana Sicard (Ken). She also leaves 14 grandchildren (Angie Gaboriault, Matt Mercier, Erin Burgo, Michael Dwyer, Troy McNamara, Hollie Deshaies, Katie Lovett, Chad Lestage, Tim Cote, Kelly Badore, Kayla Glerum, Keegan Lyman, Zach Liberty, Leah Liberty, 24 great grandchildren, and loving nephew Kevin (Garrreth) Parizo.
Phyllis was predeceased by her husband, Donald, parents, siblings, sons-in-law Dick Dwyer and David Blanchette, and grandson in law, Brent Deshaies.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 1251 North Avenue, Burlington, VT, on June 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Due to current circumstances, church seating is limited to family and invited guests. Additional seating will be available at the adjacent family center.
To view a complete obituary and leave on-line condolences please visit corbinandpalmler.com.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Junction, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.