Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
68 Pinecrest Drive
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 879-9477
Burlington - Phyllis Jean Privett Geffken, 86, Burlington, passed away on November 30, 2019. Phyllis was born on January 17, 1933 in Madison, WI.

She is survived by her children, Cheryl Langlois (Tom), Carol Peterson (Bernie Dubois), Brian Peterson (Lori) and Lisa Tarracciano (Dan), 12 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren & many nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and three sisters. She leaves one brother, Duane Privett.

Visiting hours will be on Thursday, December 5th from 2-4pm with a service to follow at 4:00pm at Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr., Essex Junction. A private interment will be held in the spring.

Special thank you to Bayada, especially loving care from Melissa Chenier & Dr. Rosy Hill. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
